Patel Conservatory celebrates 15 years

It started off as a dream, but now the Patel Conservatory performance center is celebrating its 15th anniversary of the arts in the Bay Area.

"There was a need for act education down here in the downtown Tampa area," said Suzanne Livesay from the Patel Conservatory.

The performing art center provides arts education for children and adults. It's the largest performing arts center in the southeast and the only one with an on-site performing arts conservatory.

"We have some that have studied when they were in elementary school and took some classes with us that are featured on Broadway now, or some leads in some Broadway shows recently," said Suzanne.

The center averages more than 1,200 students a year.

"We are busting at the seams right now, in our building that we have here, and so being able to have more space is down the line for us, and to fill that with more opportunities for folks," Suzanne said.

Those opportunities will allow students to reach their full potential.

The Patel Conservatory will have a Holiday concert featuring dance, theater, and music.on Dec. 4.