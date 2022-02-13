PCSO: 1 killed in crash after driver runs stop sign

Isabel Morales, 70, of Lakeland, was killed Saturday night in a vehicle crash, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Morales was the passenger in a black Escalade traveling southbound on Galloway Road around 7:20 p.m. At the same time, a 2014 gold GMC Sierra pick-up truck driven by Sondra Franceschi, 29, of Lakeland, was heading westbound on Sleepy Hill Road.

Investigators say Franceschi told them that she did not stop at her stop sign and entered into the path of the Escalade, being driven by 39-year-old Kenia Ramirez of Lakeland.

Her truck struck the Escalade on the driver’s door, and both vehicles spun. The Escalade also rolled over and came to a rest in a residential backyard, according to PCSO.

Morales was critically injured in the crash and taken to an area hospital where she died.

Neither of the drivers nor any of the other passengers were injured.

The roadways in the area were closed for approximately four hours during the investigation, which is ongoing.

Charges are pending the final outcome of the investigation.