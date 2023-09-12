PCSO: 17-month-old child hit by minivan after wandering into road

article

A 17-month-old child was hit by a minivan after wandering into the road Tuesday morning, according to deputies.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says that a family was renting a house while out of town. They were packing up their things while the toddler, who just learned to walk, was playing in the front yard, according to authorities.

Officials say the child found a gap in the fence and managed to get out of the yard. According to deputies, the child's mother spotted him.

Authorities say she yelled and ran after him, but she was not able to catch up with him before he reached the road.

PCSO says that the child was "minimally struck by a minivan". He is fine other than some bumps and bruises, according to officials.