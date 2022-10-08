PCSO: Teen hits, kills man walking across Polk County highway

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they say a 17-year-old female hit and killed a man as he tried to cross U.S. 27 near Frostproof Friday night.

Deputies say Evelio Hernandez Ramos, 28, purchased a case of beer from a Sunoco convenience store on the east side of the highway near Charles Street and was walking to the west side of the highway when he was struck by the teen in a 2020 Volkswagen Jetta.

Investigators say the Fort Meade teen immediately stopped after hitting Ramos and cooperated with law enforcement.

Ramos died at the scene.

A witness told detectives that Ramos had just received a phone call and was talking on his phone when he was struck by the car.

According to PCSO, neither excessive speed nor distracted driving are suspected as factors in the crash. Deputies say there are no sidewalks nor pedestrian crosswalks in this area and Ramos was wearing dark-colored clothing at the time of the crash.

Southbound U.S. 27 was closed for approximately three hours following the crash.

