Pedestrian critically injured in semi-truck crash
TAMPA, Fla. - A pedestrian was injured in a tractor-trailer crash in on Causeway Blvd near Windemere Oaks Ln.
The crash occurred Wednesday around 3 a.m. Troopers said a 57-year-old driver of a semi-truck was traveling eastbound on Causeway Boulevard in the outside lane.
For unknown reasons, a pedestrian walked southbound across Causeway Boulevard and into the path of the tractor-trailer, hitting the pedestrian.
The pedestrian remains unidentified and was taken to Tampa General Hospital with critical injuries.