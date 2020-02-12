Pedestrian critically injured in semi-truck crash

article

A pedestrian was injured in a tractor-trailer crash in on Causeway Blvd near Windemere Oaks Ln.

The crash occurred Wednesday around 3 a.m. Troopers said a 57-year-old driver of a semi-truck was traveling eastbound on Causeway Boulevard in the outside lane.

For unknown reasons, a pedestrian walked southbound across Causeway Boulevard and into the path of the tractor-trailer, hitting the pedestrian.

The pedestrian remains unidentified and was taken to Tampa General Hospital with critical injuries.

