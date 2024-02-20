Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Pinellas Park: Police

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle along Park Boulevard in Pinellas Park Tuesday evening, according to officers.

The Pinellas Park Police Department said they responded to the crash at around 9 p.m. in the 7700 block of Park Boulevard. Officers said a man was walking across the road when he was hit by a vehicle.

The man died from his injuries after the crash, according to authorities.

Pinellas Park police said the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with their investigation. There are no signs that speed or alcohol were a factor in the crash, officers said.

The westbound lanes of Park Boulevard are closed at 76th Street, and police said they could be shut down for a few hours overnight. Drivers were being asked to avoid the area.