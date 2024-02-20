Pinellas K-9 who helped rescue handler ambushed by burglary suspect retires: ‘Thank you K-9 Taco’

Nearly a year after helping save his handler after being ambushed by a burglary suspect, K-9 Taco with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office has retired.

K-9 Taco is well-known for his nearly 80 catches of suspects since starting with the sheriff's office six years ago, but his very last catch, back in March 2023, was his most significant.

The sheriff's office said K-9 Taco and his handler, Corporal Matt Aitken, were tracking a burglary suspect alongside Sergeant Jake Viano on March 12, 2023. Authorities said Aitken was shot three times after the suspect ambushed him.

His handler could be seen going down on bodycam video before K-9 Taco lunged at the suspect. It caused a distraction that allowed Sergeant Viano time to shoot and kill the suspect, PCSO said.

Corporal Matt Aitken visiting with K-9 Taco after recovering from shooting involving burglary suspect.

"Corporal Aitken may not be here today if it wasn’t for the heroic actions of K-9 Taco and Sergeant Viano," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Aitken was shot in the neck, hand and leg while responding to the vehicle burglary report and taken to the hospital shortly after. He was released days after the shooting with many members of PCSO and his family as well as a line of barking K-9's, including Taco, by his side.

"Our relationship is never going to be the same," Aitken said during a press conference that detailed the incident. "Taco did exactly what he has been trained to do. Taco, doing his job, allowed Sergeant Viano to put rounds on target. Both of us are eternally grateful for that dog."

In his time with the sheriff's office, K-9 Taco has located 79 suspects since 2018, officials said. He's also excelled during United States Police Canine Association competitions and was a certified Explosive Detector Canine.

Pictured: K-9 Taco.

Aitken has since retired from the K-9 Unit and transferred to the Training Division at PCSO, which prompted K-9 Taco's retirement. PCSO said the heroic K-9 will now be focusing on snuggling and going on walks with his favorite human: Aitken's daughter.

"Thank you K-9 Taco for your years of dedication and for being a hero," the sheriff's office said on Facebook. "Enjoy retirement, you deserve it!"

