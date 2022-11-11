Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Sarasota, deputies say

article

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car on Clark Road and Colonial Drive in Sarasota Friday evening, deputies said.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that happened around 7:01 p.m., according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were assisting troopers at the scene.

Sarasota County deputies said the pedestrian sustained fatal injuries.

Clark Road is down to one lane eastbound and one lane westbound, according to the sheriff's office. Drivers in the area are being asked to avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.