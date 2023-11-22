Pedestrian hit, killed in Pinellas Park, police say

A pedestrian was killed Wednesday night while crossing a street in Pinellas Park.

According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, a black Dodge Charger was traveling northbound on 49h St. N. around 9:30 p.m. when it struck a pedestrian crossing the roadway.

Police say the front of the Dodge Charger hit the pedestrian while they were in the center lane of northbound 49th St N.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

According to police, the driver of the Dodge stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police say no criminal charges are associated with the crash.

