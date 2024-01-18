Pedestrian hit, killed in Polk County: PCSO

A fatal crash closed both lanes of US 92 early Thursday morning.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a pedestrian was hit and killed on US 92 at Old Dixie Highway, just west of Auburndale, shortly before 4:45 a.m.

Investigators say the victim was an adult male and the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

PCSO says the road closure will cause traffic issues on Thursday morning and motorists may want to think about taking an alternate route.