Pedestrian hit at Winter Haven railroad crossing: WHPD
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A pedestrian is expected to make a full recovery after being hit by a train on Sunday morning, according to the Winter Haven Police Department.
What we know:
The incident happened in the area of W G Roe Park, and it is impacting multiple crossings, including Ave. R NW, Lake Shipp and 15th St to 26th St.
WHPD is asking people to avoid railroad crossings in the city of Winter Haven.
What we don't know:
Police say CSX is investigating the crash, and they say it is unknown how long the train will be stopped.
No other information has been provided.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Winter Haven Police Department.
