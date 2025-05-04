Pedestrian hit at Winter Haven railroad crossing: WHPD

The Brief A pedestrian was hit at a Winter Haven railroad crossing on Sunday morning, according to the Winter Haven Police Department. The incident happened near W G Roe Park, and it is impacting multiple crossings, including Ave. R NW, Lake Shipp and 15th St to 26th St. Police say CSX is investigating the crash, and they say it is unknown how long the train will be stopped.



A pedestrian is expected to make a full recovery after being hit by a train on Sunday morning, according to the Winter Haven Police Department.

What we know:

The incident happened in the area of W G Roe Park, and it is impacting multiple crossings, including Ave. R NW, Lake Shipp and 15th St to 26th St.

WHPD is asking people to avoid railroad crossings in the city of Winter Haven.

What we don't know:

Police say CSX is investigating the crash, and they say it is unknown how long the train will be stopped.

No other information has been provided.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Winter Haven Police Department.

