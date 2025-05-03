Spring Hill teen driver arrested with loaded gun after fleeing traffic stop: FHP
TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. - A 16-year-old from Spring Hill was arrested in possession of a loaded gun after the Florida Highway Patrol says he refused to pull over for a traffic stop early on Saturday morning.
What we know:
In a Honda Civic, troopers say the teen was driving 77 MPH in a 50 MPH zone without a vehicle tag.
As the suspect continued east on Fowler Avenue and attempted to exit onto I-75, the trooper performed a PIT maneuver, stopping the pursuit.
READ: 2nd suspect in home invasion that led to deadly self-defense shooting arrested: SPPD
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.
The teen was taken into custody and troopers say they found a loaded Glock 9MM handgun in the car.
Charges
- Flee to elude
- High speed
- Possession of firearm during a felony
- Possession of firearm by minor
- No driver's license, and operation of an unregistered motor vehicle
What we don't know:
The suspect's name has not been provided by FHP.
CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter