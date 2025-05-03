Spring Hill teen driver arrested with loaded gun after fleeing traffic stop: FHP

The Brief A Spring Hill teen driver was arrested with a loaded gun after fleeing a traffic stop, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a Honda Civic, troopers say the teen was driving 77 MPH in a 50 MPH zone without a vehicle tag. As the suspect continued east on Fowler Avenue and attempted to exit onto I-75, the trooper performed a PIT maneuver, stopping the pursuit.



A 16-year-old from Spring Hill was arrested in possession of a loaded gun after the Florida Highway Patrol says he refused to pull over for a traffic stop early on Saturday morning.

What we know:

In a Honda Civic, troopers say the teen was driving 77 MPH in a 50 MPH zone without a vehicle tag.

As the suspect continued east on Fowler Avenue and attempted to exit onto I-75, the trooper performed a PIT maneuver, stopping the pursuit.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.

The teen was taken into custody and troopers say they found a loaded Glock 9MM handgun in the car.

Charges

Flee to elude

High speed

Possession of firearm during a felony

Possession of firearm by minor

No driver's license, and operation of an unregistered motor vehicle

What we don't know:

The suspect's name has not been provided by FHP.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.

