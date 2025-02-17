Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run, Polk County deputies searching for driver
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Polk County deputies say they're searching for the driver who took off after hitting and killing a man early Monday.
What we know:
The hit-and-run happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday along Spirit Lake Rd. near Thornhill Rd. west of Winter Haven, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Polk County deputies say a pedestrian died in a hit-and-run near Winter Haven early Monday.
PCSO said first responders worked to save the 63-year-old victim, but he died from his injuries.
What we don't know:
PCSO has not released the name of the man who died because next of kin hasn't been notified.
Deputies also said they do not have a description of the vehicle involved.
The Source: This story was written using information provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
