Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run, Polk County deputies searching for driver

The Brief The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit-and-run that left a 63-year-old man dead. It happened early Monday along Spirit Lake Rd. near Winter Haven. Investigators say they don't have a description of the vehicle involved.



Polk County deputies say they're searching for the driver who took off after hitting and killing a man early Monday.

What we know:

The hit-and-run happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday along Spirit Lake Rd. near Thornhill Rd. west of Winter Haven, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Polk County deputies say a pedestrian died in a hit-and-run near Winter Haven early Monday.

PCSO said first responders worked to save the 63-year-old victim, but he died from his injuries.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

What we don't know:

PCSO has not released the name of the man who died because next of kin hasn't been notified.

Deputies also said they do not have a description of the vehicle involved.

The Source: This story was written using information provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: