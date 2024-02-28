Pedestrian killed in early morning Tampa crash: TPD
TAMPA, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck and killed in North Tampa early Wednesday morning, according to police.
According to the Tampa Police Department, officers responded to a crash at North Florida Avenue and West Yukon Street at 6:03 a.m. on Wednesday.
READ: 'He could have killed my neighbor': Man charged with DUI after nearly crashing into South Tampa home
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle and driver involved in the crash remained at the scene, police added.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and North Florida Avenue and West Yukon Street is currently closed and expected to remain closed for several hours.
SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter