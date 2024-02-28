Pedestrian killed in early morning Tampa crash: TPD

A pedestrian was struck and killed in North Tampa early Wednesday morning, according to police.

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers responded to a crash at North Florida Avenue and West Yukon Street at 6:03 a.m. on Wednesday.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle and driver involved in the crash remained at the scene, police added.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and North Florida Avenue and West Yukon Street is currently closed and expected to remain closed for several hours.