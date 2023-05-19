Pedestrian killed in Manatee County crash, deputies say

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a fatal pedestrian crash that took place on Thursday night.

According to deputies, a driver called 911 shortly after 11:20 p.m. and said she hit a man who was lying in the westbound lanes of Manatee Avenue E.

Investigators say they are trying to determine if the man was the victim of a hit-and-run crash involving another vehicle or if there is another reason why he was lying in the road.

Investigators say the woman who hit the man is cooperating with authorities and at this time it is not believed she was not involved in criminal conduct.

Anyone who may have information to assist in the investigation is asked to contact Sergeant Ryan Vaughn at ryan.vaughn@bradentonpd.com, or call the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300. Tips can also be submitted at BPDTips@BradentonPD.com.

To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers (toll-free) at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip through manateecrimestoppers.com.