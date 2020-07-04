Pedestrian killed in Polk County traffic crash

A 76-year-old man died Friday after being struck by a truck while running across Harden Blvd., according to the Lakeland Police Department.

According to police, a 27-year-old woman was driving a Ford F-350 southbound on Harden Blvd. approaching the intersection of Town Center Drive shortly after 7:30 p.m.

As she began to enter the intersection, police say the man, who was in the crosswalk, attempted to run across the roadway, crossed in front of the truck and was struck.

According to police, preliminary interviews indicate that the truck had a green light and the pedestrian was crossing the roadway against the pedestrian cross signal. The driver of the Ford immediately stopped and remained at the scene.

According to police, emergency medical professionals from the Lakeland Fire Department and Polk County Fire Rescue arrived on the scene and began assisting officers in providing life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene. The driver and three occupants of the Ford suffered no injuries, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

