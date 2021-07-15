Pedestrian killed in traffic crash during heavy rainfall in St. Pete

St. Petersburg police said a 54-year-old man died while he was crossing a street Wednesday night.

They said around 10:17 p.m., the driver of a Volkswagen Passat was heading west on 18th Avenue South approaching the 19th Street South intersection.

Meanwhile, police said the pedestrian, identified as Jeffrey Francis Maurio, a St. Pete resident, was crossing 18th Ave. S. from the north side. They said there was heavy rain at the time.

The Volkswagen struck the 54-year-old. Maurio was taken to a hospital where he later passed away.

Police said the driver stopped at the crash scene and is cooperating with the investigation. They said there were no signs of impairment.

