Pending stimulus check? Here's when your money could be released

The U.S. Government says stimulus checks are on the way!

Many Americans already see the money in their bank account but they are not able to access it because it is 'pending.'

FOX News Business Contributor Gary Kaltbaum explained that the money sometimes "doesn't clear until the middle of the week."

For example, both Wells Fargo and Chase tweeted that customers could see the cash by Wednesday, March 17th.

If you do not get your stimulus payment via direct deposit, anticipate waiting a little longer for a physical check. You can use the IRS 'Get My Payment' tool to track when your money will be deposited or when your check will be mailed out.

Also note that just because you got the first two stimulus payments, does not mean you will get this one. The income requirements for this round are different. You can use this stimulus calculator to see if you qualify and if so, how much you will receive.

