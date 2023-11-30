Penguin Project dedicated to empowering children with special needs through theater

The Penguin Project is an organization dedicated to empowering children with special needs through theater. It orchestrates a yearly celebration of the human spirit that unfolds on numerous stages across the country.

A group of children participating in the Penguin Project will take center stage to deliver a modified rendition of a well-known Broadway musical. What makes these productions truly exceptional is that every role is embraced by young actors with developmental disabilities, ranging from Down syndrome and cerebral palsy to autism.

Sharing the spotlight are dedicated peer mentors – children of the same age without disabilities – who volunteer their time, working tirelessly alongside their peers with special needs during four months of rehearsals and culminating in the final performance.

"The penguin project is so important, because for many of the special needs kids this is the first time that they've ever done anything with other kids, it's maybe the first time that they've performed and there will be kids who have probably never have spoken in front of other people before," said Dr, David Berger with holistic pediatrics and family care.

The initiative not only showcases the immense talent and resilience of these young actors but also highlights the power of inclusivity. It’s a testament to the transformative impact of the arts in uniting diverse communities and uplifting the spirits of all involved.