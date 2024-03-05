Performer says Elton John’s music helped him stay sober, learn the piano

Elton John’s music has inspired millions of people over his more than 50-year career. One of them is fellow Brit Tom Cridland, who said the Rocket Man not only inspired him to take up the piano, but helped him stay sober.

Cridland said he nearly drank himself to death, but he was inspired by Sir Elton John’s sobriety to do the same. And when the pandemic lockdown came, and he was tempted to return to alcohol, Cridland said Elton John’s music encouraged him to learn how to play the piano and perform in public.

Four years later, he is touring the country and performing Elton John’s song in "Tom’s Elton Tribute U.S. Tour." The tour includes stops in Bradenton, Lakeland and Tampa. You can learn more about the tour here.

Cridland recently stopped by FOX 13 to talk to Linda Hurtado about his inspiration and share one of his favorite Elton John songs, "Daniel."