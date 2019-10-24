Person of interest comes forward with truck involved in hit-and-run that killed 15-year-old skateboarder

Florida Highway Patrol troopers have recovered the pickup truck involved in the hit-and-run crash that killed a teenage skateboarder in Manatee County.

Troopers said a person of interest came forward last night, turning over a silver Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with extensive front-end damage.

FHP said the truck was involved in a crash early Wednesday morning that killed 15-year-old Thomas Jaren Croumbley, who EMTs found in the middle of the road near Upper Manatee River Road and Waterlefe Blvd.

Investigators have not released the name of the driver, who is being interviewed by troopers. At this point, charges have not been filed.