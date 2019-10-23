Driver fled from crash that killed teen skateboarder near Fort Hamer Bridge, troopers say

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say now say the skateboarder killed overnight in Parrish was only 15 years old, not 21 as initially thought. Meanwhile, the search for the driver continues.

Early Wednesday morning, Manatee County paramedics were responding to an emergency call when they noticed a skateboarder riding in the middle of the road near Upper Manatee River Road and Waterlefe Boulevard, according to troopers. As the EMTs were driving back after responding to their call, they noticed the debris from a recent crash.

Troopers said it turned out to be the scene of a hit-and-run crash involving the skateboarder. The victim died at the scene, and has not been publicly identified. They initially said he was 21 years old but now say he was only 15.

The suspect vehicle involved is possibly a Toyota Tacoma, made between the years 2012 and 2015. Troopers said there should be extensive front-end damage, and they wouldn't be surprised if it was disabled.

"Turn yourself in," said Trooper Kenneth Watson, a spokesperson with FHP. "Let this family get some sleep at night."

The view from SkyFOX shows the scene where a 21-year-old skateboarder was hit and killed by a driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.