Pet store sales of cats and dogs banned in Manatee County

Manatee County commissioners approved an ordinance that bans most private sales of pet cats and dogs at stores and flea markets.

"It would never be a life I would want for my animals," said one public speaker.

After impassioned pleas from public commenters against pet sales, the county commission voted 4-3 in favor of the ban.

"If you believe dogs are not tortured and abused at puppy mills you need to visit one," said another.

About 70 public speakers were split on the ordinance, which says some commercial breeders operate unsanitary and inhumane facilities, and that some stores buy animals from them.

Taylor Benecke spoke on behalf of Petland, saying she is worried about a potential loss of business.

"Go on trips around the country to see our breeders and their dogs and their cats. We see how well-loved they are as each fur baby has their own name. They are not a number," Benecke said. "If we are supposedly wrong by loving and cherishing these pets, then how has Petland Bradenton been in business over 20 years?"

Manatee County is the latest to ban most private pet sales. Sarasota County did so in 2017 and Hillsborough County did back in 2020.

Some commissioners worried they were going too far to reign in private business.

"Every industry, of course, has bad apples," said Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge.

The commission also blocked a carveout that would have allowed purchases from breeders that have USDA licenses and no recent violations.

In the end, the majority said it was about taking a bite out of an otherwise hard-to-regulate trade.

"I am representing the thousands who have asked me to do this for years," said Commissioner Carol Whitmore.

The ordinance says it takes effect as soon as it is filed with the Florida Department of State.