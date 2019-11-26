PETA takes aim at Uga, demands Georgia Bulldogs mascot's retirement

An animal rights group is taking aim at the Georgia Bulldogs' beloved football mascot, saying that they're not happy with his treatment.

On Twitter, PETA shared video of Uga X, aka "Que," sitting in his dog house to avoid the rain during Saturday's game against Texas A&M.

"HE LOOKS MISERABLE," the animal rights group said on Twitter. "No dog deserves to be packed up, carted from state to state, and paraded in front of a stadium of screaming fans."

The group then demanded that UGA Athletics retire the tradition and said that "he should be at home with a loving family."

On Tuesday afternoon, PETA again tweeted about Uga, posting "Dogs are sensitive. @UGAAthletics forces Uga into stressful situations at chaotic football games. He was almost TRAMPLED at a game earlier this year. Being exploited as a mascot is not in his best interest. He should be at home. Anyone who cares about him can see that."

PETA's demands did not sit well with fans of the Dawgs, who quickly filled the tweet's replies with reaction gifs and eye rolls.

Former Bulldog and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman tweeted, “Lol delete this tweet. That dog is treated so well.”

Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims, who also played for Georgia, tweeted, “Uga get treated better than 98.9% humans.”

The current Uga is the 10th bulldog help fans cheer on the team since 1956 when Uga I, aka "Hood's Ole Dan," was asked to be the official mascot. The line of pure white English bulldogs has been owned by the Frank “Sonny” Seiler family of Savannah since UGA 1 first came on campus in 1956.

According to the university’s sports website, georgiadogs.com, the University of Georgia is the only major college that buries its mascots inside the stadium. The mascots are buried in marble vaults near the main gate in the embankment of the South stands.

Uga’s on-field home is a permanent air conditioned doghouse located next to the cheerleaders’ platform in front of the student section.

Earlier this year, Sports Illustrated named UGA “The Greatest Mascot in College Football History.”

FOX 5 has reached out to UGA Athletics for comment.