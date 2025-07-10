Petit theft turns into smuggling arrest when x-ray reveals meth pipe

The Brief Dillards loss prevention team identifies a man shoplifting in St. Petersburg store. St. Petersburg Police arrested the man and booked him for petit theft at the Pinellas County Jail. At the jail, the detention team discovered the man was trying to conceal a meth pipe in his rectum.



A man's shoplifting arrest turned into more serious charges when he lied to the police officers taking him to jail.

Niels Faaborg was observed taking a perfume tester and some facial cream from the Dillards Department store on 22nd Avenue North on Tuesday. The loss prevention team observed Faaborg take the merchandise and leave the building with it, not stopping at any counter to make an effort to pay.

Those employees stopped Faaborg outside the store trying to leave on his bicycle, and they flagged down a St. Peterburg Police Officer.

What we know:

Officers William Stone and J. Martinez took Faaborg into custody. They did the customary pat-downs and asked, "Do you have anything else on your person?"

According to the arrest report, Faaborg said "No."

However, once at the Pinellas County Jail, the detention deputies took Faaborg through the full-body x-ray machine for a scan. While inside, they saw that he had an object hidden inside his rectum.

Officer Martinez took him aside and collected the evidence and Faaborg was charged with introducing contraband into a detention facility as well as the petit theft charge.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Jail

What's next:

Niels Faaborg made his first appearance in Pinellas County Court on Wednesday. The judge ordered him held on $500 bond for the petit theft charge and $5000 bond for the introducing contraband into a detention facility charge. He remains in jail at this time.