Photo of bomb threat found on Allegiant flight at PIE released, FBI continues search for suspect

The Brief The FBI is seeking public assistance in identifying the person behind a bomb threat on an Allegiant flight at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport. The FBI's Tampa Field Office released a photo of the bomb threat, which was found written on a lavatory door on an Allegiant Airlines flight on April 25. Operations at the airport were shut down for hours that night after the incident.



More than a month after an Allegiant Airlines flight attendant found a bomb threat just before taking off from St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, the FBI is continuing to search for the person responsible.

The FBI's Tampa Field Office released a photo of the bomb threat, which was found written on a lavatory door on an Allegiant Airlines flight on April 25. It comes as they seek the public's assistance in finding the person who wrote it.

Photo of written bomb threat found on Allegiant flight's lavatory door on April 25. Courtesy: FBI's Tampa Field Office.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The backstory:

Allegiant passenger onboard flight #2006, which was departing PIE, headed to Cincinnati, Ohio. But as the plane was taxiing from the gate just before departing, a flight attendant found the message on the lavatory door.

The pilot, then, immediately stopped the plane and helped work to evacuate passengers, authorities said.

The passengers were quickly deplaned, and the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office swarmed the airport and spent hours that night searching multiple flights for anything suspicious. Officials said at the time, nothing was found.

RELATED: Allegiant flight attendant finds bomb threat just before St. Pete-Clearwater International departure: Sheriff

Investigators said the flight landed at the airport about two hours prior to the incident from Cincinnati and was scheduled to depart PIE and head back that same evening with about 170 passengers.

What you can do:

To submit a tip to the FBI, click here.

The Source: The information in this story was released by the FBI. It also contains details from previous FOX 13 News reports.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: