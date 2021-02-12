Photos: Refueling the Super Bowl flyover bombers

Sunday, several of the Air Force’s front-line bombers flew across the United States to perform a rare trifecta flyover at Super Bowl LV. But they could not have done it without help from some Tampa-based refueling crews.

MacDill Air Force Base, just down the street from Raymond James Stadium, is home to the 6th Air Mobility Wing and its KC-135 Stratotankers. The large gray tankers can be seen flying in and out of MacDill daily, usually to support long-range military missions around the world.

Last Sunday, though, their mission was to support the B-1B, B-2, and B-52 bombers flying in for the Super Bowl, then back to their bases.

Millions of TV viewers saw the flyover on TV, while thousands of Bay Area residents caught the flyover from their own backyards. But no one saw the KC-135 crews doing their critical mission.

Now, MacDill Air Force Base has shared some photos taken by those crews during the refueling flights. Most show the unusual perspective from the KC-135 refueling boom operator’s position, while a few show the crews at work.

PHOTOS:

6th Maintenance Group Airmen gather for a group photo in front of a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., Feb. 7, 2021. The 6th Air Refueling Wing launched two KC-135 aircraft for aerial refueling support of the bomber aircraft that pe Expand

A B-2 Spirit assigned to Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., flies over Northern Georgia, Feb 7, 2021. (Photo by Airman 1st Class David McLoney)

A B-2 Spirit assigned to Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker, Feb 7, 2021. (Photo by Airman 1st Class David McLoney)

A boom operator assigned to MacDill Air Force Base, Fla. refuels a B-2 Spirit, Feb 7, 2021. (Photo by Airman 1st Class David McLoney)

A B-2 Spirit assigned to Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker, Feb 7, 2021. (Photo by Airman 1st Class David McLoney)

A B-2 Spirit assigned to Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., prepares to receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker, Feb 7, 2021. (Photo by Airman 1st Class David McLoney)

Two B-1B Lancer aircraft assigned to Ellsworth Air Force Base. S.D., fly in formation above the Gulf of Mexico, Feb. 7, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan C. Grossklag)

A B-1B Lancer aircraft assigned to Ellsworth Air Force Base. S.D., performs an aerial maneuver above the Gulf of Mexico, Feb. 7, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan C. Grossklag) Expand

A B-2 Spirit assigned to Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., flies over Northern Georgia, Feb 7, 2021. (Photo by Airman 1st Class David McLoney)

A boom operator assigned to MacDill Air Force Base, Fla. looks out of the boom pod at a B-2 Spirit, Feb 7, 2021. (Photo by Airman 1st Class David McLoney)

The sun sets over Southern Georgia prior to refuel of a B-2 Spirit assigned to Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., Feb 7, 2021. (Photo by Airman 1st Class David McLoney)

Pilots assigned to MacDill Air Force Base, Fla. look at the horizon from a KC-135 Stratotanker prior to refueling a B-2 Spirit, Feb 7, 2021. (Photo by Airman 1st Class David McLoney)

A B-2 Spirit assigned to Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., prepares to receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker, Feb 7, 2021. (Photo by Airman 1st Class David McLoney)

A B-2 Spirit assigned to Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., prepares to receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker, Feb 7, 2021. (Photo by Airman 1st Class David McLoney)

A B-2 Spirit assigned to Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., prepares to receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker, Feb 7, 2021. (Photo by Airman 1st Class David McLoney)

A B-2 Spirit assigned to Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., flies over Northern Georgia, Feb 7, 2021. (Photo by Airman 1st Class David McLoney)

A B-1B Lancer assigned to Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., prepares to receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker above the Gulf of Mexico, Feb. 7, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan C. Grossklag)

A B-2 Spirit assigned to Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., prepares to receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker, Feb 7, 2021. (Photo by Airman 1st Class David McLoney)

A B-2 Spirit assigned to Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker, Feb 7, 2021. (Photo by Airman 1st Class David McLoney)