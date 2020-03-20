Physician at Doctors Hospital of Sarasota tests positive for COVID-19

Doctors Hospital of Sarasota confirmed Friday one of its physicians tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease and was self-isolating at home.

Officials said they were notified that a doctor at the behavioral health unit tested positive for COVID-19.

Doctors Hospital said the behavioral health unit is "a secure unit with a limited number of patients and employees" where patients have private rooms and doctors consult with them "at a distance."

The Florida Department of Health was going to follow-up with patients who might have been exposed.

Doctor's Hospital said all of its employees are screened daily and none have developed symptoms.

The physician is doing well and is self-isolating at home, hospital officials said.