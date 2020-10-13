Pickup truck driver traveling in wrong direction dies in Hudson crash involving semi

article

The driver of a pickup truck was traveling in the wrong direction Tuesday morning when the vehicle crashed into a semi-truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said, "for unknown reasons," a 45-year-old man was traveling east in the westbound lanes of Denton Avenue. The Holiday man's pickup truck was towing a utility trailer.

The collision occurred at the Dane Lane intersection around 5:42 a.m. Troopers said the driver of the tractor-trailer, a 60-year-old man from Brooksville, was heading west Denton Lane, and tried to steer into the eastbound lane to avoid a crash, but the pickup truck driver also steered back into the eastbound lane.

As a result, the tractor-trailer crashed into the left-front side of the pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup truck, who has not been identified, passed away following the crash.