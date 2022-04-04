Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival returns to Clearwater Beach this week for 17-Day exhibit

After being canceled for the last two years, the popular Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival is returning to Clearwater Beach this week.

The 17-day celebration presented by Visit St. Pete/Clearwater features sand art made by world renowned sculptors. The artists use 1,000 tons of sugar sand found on Clearwater Beach.

This year’s theme is "SANDimals, An Animal Adventure."

There will also be additional activities and fun for the whole family including live music, fireworks, kids play zones and sand sculpting classes.

The event kicks off Friday, April 8 and will go on through April 24. The exhibit hours are from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 pm Friday and Saturday.

General admission tickets are $12, and children three and younger are free.