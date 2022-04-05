Look out for the Thunderbirds: Sun 'n Fun Expo returns to Lakeland

Thousands of planes are going to be landing and taking off from the Lakeland Linder International Airport.

With the return of Sun 'n Fun Aerospace Expo, organizers promising a more thrilling ride than ever before – that includes performances by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, which will take to the skies Friday through Sunday.

The expo was canceled back in 2020 because of the pandemic. Last year, it was held with COVID-19 restrictions. But this year, it's back to normal.

Tickets are available online with prices starting at $45 for adults and $25 for children. Kids who are six and under get in for free.

The business of Sun 'N Fun is to raise money to develop the next generation of aviation talent. Organizers say the Expo invests in projects to whet the appetite of young people for STEM, so they can become pilots, airline mechanics or work in other jobs in the aviation industry.

Sun ‘N Fun is its biggest fundraiser of the year. Officials say 80% of its budget comes from the event, so when the 2020 expo was canceled, it cost Sun ’N Fun $6 million.

"We started selling all of our assets that we could," said John "Lites" Leenhouts, former CEO of the Expo. "We were asking for support from the city. They came back and waived our lease for a year. We got PPE loans."

The Expo starts Tuesday, April 5, and goes until Sunday, April 10.

For more information, visit https://flysnf.org.