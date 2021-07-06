Pinellas braces for Hurricane Elsa's storm surge

Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County
14
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 11:01 PM EDT until WED 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Citrus County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hernando County, Highlands County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Pasco County, Pinellas County, Polk County, Sarasota County, Sumter County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Inland Citrus County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:25 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:42 PM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:00 AM EDT until WED 5:00 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
from WED 4:09 PM EDT until SAT 1:09 AM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, DeSoto County, Hillsborough County, Pasco County, Sarasota County
Tropical Weather Statement
until WED 5:30 AM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Beach Hazard Statement
until WED 10:00 PM EDT, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Sarasota County
River Flood Advisory
from SUN 9:49 PM EDT until WED 2:00 PM EDT, Manatee County
Flood Watch
until WED 2:00 PM EDT, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 10:51 PM EDT until WED 2:00 AM EDT, Sarasota County

Pinellas braces for Hurricane Elsa's storm surge

By
Published 
Pinellas County
FOX 13 News

Gulfport prepared for possible flooding due to Elsa

Catherine Hawley reports

GULFPORT, Fla. - Residents and business owners were preparing for flooding Tuesday night as Hurricane Elsa spun past the Bay Area.

The Gulfport waterfront often floods, as it did during Tropical Storm Eta last fall.

Tuesday night, most of the businesses have tarps and sandbags at their doors. City officials say 7,500 sandbags were handed out over the last four days.

During Tropical Storm Eta, the strong winds and storm surge caused six sailboats to break loose and wash onshore at the municipal beach. This time around, city officials say they made some changes so vessels could be more secure.

"Marina director Denis Frain opened up the available mooring balls in Boca Ciega Bay and allowed the boaters that were just anchoring in the bay to secure to an actual infrastructure built that’s hurricane-rated," explained Justin Shea of the city of Gulfport.

Shea says this is the first time Gulfport has opened those mooring balls to boaters ahead of a major storm.

The big concern remains storm surge; 3 to 5 feet is possible in Pinellas County overnight and into Wednesday.

Residents and tourists are urged to stay home and never drive through high water on the streets.

RELATED: Elsa regains hurricane strength ahead of Florida landfall

Elsewhere, Pinellas County was limiting access to the barrier islands – from Dunedin to Pass-A-Grille – through 7 a.m. Wednesday. 

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said deputies will be at all bridges that lead to the barrier islands. The only people allowed are those who are heading to work, a resident, or staying at a hotel or vacation rental.