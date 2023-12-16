Pinellas County artists showcase work during Creative Pinellas' annual exhibit

All year long, Creative Pinellas supports emerging artists and local talent in Pinellas County.

Artists are brought back for the Arts Annual year-ending exhibit.

"This is an exhibition where we invite all of the artists who have received grants from us over the past years," explained Barbara St. Clair the CEO of Creative Pinellas.

"We've seen a lot of growth here for this event," she continued. "Last year we had 36 artists that participated, this year we have up to 75 just in the gallery. [It] has been really gratifying."

The artists are new and professional artists that have been recognized by Creative Pinellas in 2023. Their work is done locally, and they live and create right here in the Tampa Bay Area.

"The exhibit is eclectic. A lot of these artists are in conversation with what's going on, and with each other," shared Beth Gelman the Senior Director of Arts and Cultural Programming. "This exhibit is about gratitude."

The gallery is set up to allow for each part of the exhibit to tell a different story as the different artists present in different mediums.

"Each room that you walk into will have, kind of, a different feeling and a different experience," said St. Clair. "It's really a fun exhibition to walk through because the excellence of the artwork is so amazing."

Something that sets this exhibit apart from most gallery shows in our local museums is that the visitors can purchase the art that they like in the show.

"Any purchase from here not only helps our local Pinellas economy," admitted St. Clair. "It helps individual artists who are here to live and to work in our beautiful arts coast."

The exhibit is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. for holiday hours.

To learn more about the Arts Annual 2023: Discovery and the artists involved, click here.