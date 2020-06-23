Pinellas County commissioners approve mandatory face mask ordinance

Pinellas County commissioners voted for an ordinance making face masks mandatory in most indoor, public spaces, to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Three ordinances were drafted for consideration, but commissioners ultimately passed the most sweeping of the orders, echoing similar mandates already put in place in St. Pete and Tampa.

The ordinance applies to indoor spaces where social distancing is not possible.

The measure also stresses CDC virus prevention guidelines like hand-washing. Exceptions are also given to government entities like schools, fire stations and courthouses, which have been instructed to follow their own mitigation protocols.

The ordinance will go into effect Wednesday at 5 p.m.

