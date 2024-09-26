Pinellas County evacuees seek refuge in Lakeland

Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
from THU 4:57 PM EDT until THU 5:15 PM EDT, Sarasota County, Manatee County
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Highlands County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Inland Sarasota County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Manatee County, Polk County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters
Tornado Watch
from THU 6:45 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters
Flood Watch
until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County

Pinellas County evacuees seek refuge in Lakeland

Published  September 26, 2024 4:28pm EDT
LAKELAND, Fla. - Evacuees from Pinellas County are heeding the storm surge warnings caused by Hurricane Helene and are seeking refuge in Polk County.

A hotel near I-4 in Lakeland was booked on Thursday morning with many residents who traveled with their four-legged companions from the mandatory evacuation Zone A in Pinellas County which is anticipated to get five to eight feet of storm surge.

"The Gulf Coast empties into Long Bayou which comes up into the Seminole Canal which comes into our backyard," said Janice Reck. "I just want to give kudos to the news teams and the weather channels because they do make sure people know take this seriously," said. "If you're in Zone A, get out so I got out. I know some people like to ride it out but I didn't want to take that chance." 

Another resident, Collin Dieck, says he lives right on the water in Clearwater. He moved down to Florida recently from Minnesota, so this is his first hurricane experience. After talking with the locals, he decided to pack his bags and head to safety with his seven-month-old dog, Badger.

"I had previous flood experience and at this point frankly, the best-case scenario is just to move a few miles east, right? So that's what we did and here we are in Lakeland so we're safe and happy," said Dieck.

The residents say they'll continue to ride out Hurricane Helene in Lakeland until it's safe for them to return to their homes.

