Pinellas County inmate found unresponsive in cell, detectives investigate death

The death of an inmate who was arrested by the St. Petersburg Police Department for petit theft and driving with a suspended license is under investigation, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives assigned to the Robbery/Homicide Unit are investigating the death of 51-year-old Roosevelt Roundtree. According to officials, Roundtree had preexisting medical conditions and his death does not appear to be suspicious.

Deputies say Roundtree was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on Jan. 18, 2024.

On Jan. 20, 2024, at approximately 12:43 p.m., Roundtree was found unresponsive in his cell, according to authorities.

Deputies and medical staff at the jail say they tried to save Roundtree's life, but he died at 1:20 p.m.

According to detectives, they have not found evidence that Roundtree was involved in any physical altercations or sustained any injuries while incarcerated at the jail.

Roundtree's next of kin was notified, and the investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff's office.