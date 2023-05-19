DNA jewelry: Creators make special keepsakes for parents using breast milk, more

Lizadela Marte creates jewelry that contains something unique from her customers through her company, The Empowered Mama.

Mothers from across the world send her their breast milk to preserve in special keepsakes.

"China, Japan, Australia, just about everywhere," said Marte.

Lizadela Marte uses breast milk to make her jewelry.

Along with creating this breast milk jewelry, Marte is also a lactation specialist.

"Breastfeeding is hard. It can be very sentimental. I do have a wall with all the letters from all the moms just telling me about their story and how special it is and how hard it is. It's a struggle and women go through it and waking up at night and breastfeeding. They feel like they're heroes in a way because it is a heroic thing," explained Marte.

READ: Alabama couple welcome rare quadruplets: 2 sets of identical twins

Like Marte, Anna Thachuk of KeepsakeMom is also in the business of DNA jewelry.

"Placenta, umbilical cord all of that can be incorporated in jewelry in a beautiful, beautiful way," shared Thachuk.

The Empowered Mama offers a variety of options.

While many of these pieces are a celebration of life, others sadly are in memory of one.

"We do have moms when their babies passed they send us ashes," said Thachuk.

Marte sells her keepsake jewelry worldwide.

For the customer, it's a piece representing a moment in time from the journey of motherhood.

"It's really touching, because you see an order number but when you know the meaning behind it, it's so much more", said Marte.

For more information about The Empowered Mama click here.

For more information about KeepsakeMom click here.