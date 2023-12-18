Pinellas County man grows gourmet and medicinal mushrooms

article

Florida Fungi Farm is in the heart of Pinellas County.

Ivan Jones discovered his passion for mushrooms as a child, which inspired him to establish the farm.

"Mushrooms, they have captivated me since I was a kid. I grew up in Pennsylvania and my father was a big outdoorsman," said Jones.

READ: Himalayan singing bowls, therapeutic Nepalese tradition in St. Petersburg

As an adult, he transformed this childhood fascination into the cultivation of edible and medicinal mushrooms.

After the success of his inaugural mushroom harvest, Jones started Florida Fungi Farm.

"Mushroom farming has grown from a hobby to a full-time endeavor for me, and this enterprise is something that I could have only dreamed of two or three years ago," explained Jones.

Jones operates a full-fledged business and cultivation operation in his home. He's dedicated to producing the highest quality gourmet and medicinal mushrooms.

READ: The Ringling Art Library is one of the largest research libraries dedicated to art

"I personally focus on oyster and lion’s mane mushrooms. The lion’s mane comprises roughly half of my business. It is a staple in every brain health medication and supplement on the market; you won’t find a single brain health supplement without lion’s mane in it," said Jones.

Florida Fungi Farm has become a beacon for mushroom enthusiasts and health-conscious consumers.

"Sometimes I wear a carpenter's hat for a day, and I'm building something for the grow room," shared Jones. "The next day I'm wearing my scientist hat, and I'm doing research for a different type of technique that I can use to grow mushrooms better."

Jones personally delivers the fresh produce to diverse markets throughout the Tampa Bay area. In an era where mushrooms have surged in popularity, from trendy mushroom coffees to a myriad of health supplements, Jones' commitment to providing top-tier fungi stands out.

For more information about Florida Fungi Farm, click here.