Pinellas County officials warn bikers that stop signs are not suggestions

In a short video posted to social media, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office described the stop signs at a new Palm Harbor roundabout as "not a suggestion" for cyclists.

"Whether on the road or on the trail, traffic signs are equally important. They change depending on the traffic situation and who has the right of way," a voice can be heard, narrating the PCSO’s 45-second video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

The video shows cyclist after cyclist blowing by the stop signs posted on the Pinellas Trail, which crosses the new roundabout at Florida Ave. and ALT-19.

"Here at this roundabout in Palm Harbor, traffic in the roundabout has the right of way. Not bicyclists and pedestrians on the trail," the video said. "So make sure to pay attention and stop at the signs. It could save your life."

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office wants bikers to be more cautious.

There have been 442 bicycle crashes and seven bicycle fatalities in Pinellas County so far this year, according to preliminary data on Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles’ online crash dashboard.

Cyclists argue drivers are to blame.

"They just don't look at you. And if they see you, I don't know if they care," cyclist Desiree Pudlo said.

Pudlo told FOX 13 she’s been hit by a vehicle three times in the past, which is why she makes a point to stop at the stop signs.

Stops signs are not a suggestion according to officials.

In response to PCSO’s video posted on X, one user wrote, "There is no reason to come to a complete stop when nobody is there."

Another user wrote, "Cars should stop, not bikes."

The sheriff’s office said they weren’t available for interviews Thursday but told FOX 13 in a written statement that they made the video to educate the public and "to assist FDOT" in raising awareness on who has the right of way.

Since the roundabout opened two weeks ago, FDOT told FOX 13 they have no bicycle-related crashes to report.