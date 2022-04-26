Pinellas County prosecutors work to extradite man charged in two St. Pete killings

Pinellas County prosecutors charged a man accused in two St. Petersburg killings with two counts of first-degree murder, and now they want him moved to their jail.

Johnny Earl Carnegie was booked into the Hillsborough County Jail two weeks ago on aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and drug charges.

Criminal defense attorney Bjorn Brunvand, who is not connected to this case, said extradition across the Bay is done all time.

"It could be within days people are transported back and forth between Hillsborough County and Pinellas County on a very regular basis," explained Brunvand.

Brunvand said the murder charges takes priority over his Tampa charges. St. Petersburg investigators said eyewitnesses and neighborhood surveillance video put Carnegie at the two crime scenes.

The two deadly shootings happened in the overnight hours just two miles apart. The first shooting was on Sunday, April 10, in the 900 block of Melrose Avenue South. Vernon Williams, 60, was shot and killed after a brief conversation with the shooter.

Just days later, 24-year-old Corlenzo Williams was walking in the 2900 block of 17th Avenue South when he was approached by the gunman, had a brief conversation and then was fatally shot.

Police said a third potential victim was also approached by the shooter, but they saw the gun and ran off.

Carnegie now faces two murder charges and a trip to the Pinellas County jail, and Brunvand said he can't fight it.

"Normally you fight extradition if your being brought out of state or out of the country, but I'm not aware of any way of fight extradition within a state county to county," explained Brunvand.