Pinellas County School District launches 2026 school year with 'A' rating

The Brief Pinellas County Schools kicked off the 2026 school year Tuesday as an "A"-rated district, even while facing declining enrollment and recent school closures. District leaders updated policies to address student safety, prohibiting smart glasses recordings on campus and enforcing municipal rules for e-bikes. Elementary schools like Melrose Elementary are celebrating major academic milestones while welcoming back students.



Pinellas County Schools launched the 2026 school year Tuesday morning with high academic marks alongside strict new technology policies.

Pinellas academic momentum

What we know:

Pinellas County Schools is starting the 2026 school year as an "A"-rated overall district from the Florida Department of Education for the third consecutive year. District data shows 92 percent of Pinellas County schools earned an "A" or "B" grade, with all remaining schools receiving a "C" grade.

Melrose Elementary School is celebrating its first-ever "A" grade heading into the new school year. Principal Dr. Carmen Harris said the achievement is just the beginning for the school's roughly 300 students, noting "it can only go up from here".

District birthrate drops

The backstory:

The district has faced years of declining enrollment driven by a falling local birthrate. Superintendent Kevin Hendrick noted that Pinellas County previously recorded 10,000 hospital births annually, but hospital births dropped below 7,000 last year for the first time.

The ongoing drop in student numbers forced district leaders to make tough consolidation choices. Decisions included closing Cross Bayou Elementary and Disston Academy due to low enrollment numbers.

Updated campus tech rules

What they're saying:

Superintendent Kevin Hendrick greeted administrative staff and bus drivers early Tuesday at the district bus depot to launch the school year. Hendrick emphasized that student safety remains a top priority alongside updated campus technology rules.

"As technology continues to evolve, right, we have to update policies. So when it gets to ebikes, we want to follow the municipality rules," Hendrick said. "So we want students to have helmets if they're needed. We want them to not ride the ones that are not allowed by law. And then as they get to our campus, they have to get off of them and park in the right spots, like you would expect in a car, right? And can't just drive your car up and park it on the sidewalk".

Hendrick also outlined restrictions on smart technology like Meta glasses. "When it gets to smart glasses and technology, we want students to do their authentic work, right? And also privacy rules are important. So you can't wear the smart glasses and record other people. Those aren't allowed unless it's for a medical reason," he said.

Unfolding first day activities

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed final district-wide student attendance numbers for the first day of class. It remains unclear whether any additional school consolidation plans will be proposed for upcoming school years.