Pinellas County Sheriff's Office invites community to honor fallen deputy

Teams practiced a 21-gun salute behind Idlewild Baptist Church Monday afternoon, where less than 24 hours from then, Pinellas County Deputy Michael Magli's funeral will be held.

The sheriff's office says the community is invited to pay their respects.

Doors will open to the public at 10 a.m. Anyone planning on attending is asked to keep in mind that parking is limited and church capacity has been reduced due to COVID-19 protocols. Masks will also be required inside the church.

Some members of the community have been paying their respects in a different way over the past weekend.

"Down-to-earth guy, would spend time with you, and talk with you," said Tarpon Springs resident Corey Maida.

Maida didn't know Magli personally but said the deputy was kind of a regular in his pizzeria.

"He did come occasionally. We get a lot of the sheriff’s deputies, and we try to take care of them," Maida said.

Now, he and many other community members are trying to take care of Magli's family. Vetture's Pizzeria is doing a fundraiser to help them.

"A lot of people who have already bought (tickets) want to re-donate it to the family, which I think is great," he said. "Varsity Club down the street, they donated another $100 gift card toward the cause."

Sam's New York Pizza in New Port Richey donated ten percent of their sales from the weekend to the family, and nearby Apps and Tapps took fifteen percent of their sales to donate.

"It’s a really close community, I’ve grown up here all of my life, and just really see everyone care and come together," Maida said.

Afterward, a full law enforcement procession will lead Magli to his final resting place for a private burial with family and close friends.

The procession will start at the Idlewild Baptist Church and travel to the Trinity Memorial Gardens located at 12609 Memorial Drive in Trinity. Members of the public who wish to show their support during the procession to the Trinity Memorial Gardens are encouraged to line the side of State Road 54 between the Suncoast Parkway and Community Drive no later than 12:30 p.m.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced Monday that from sunrise to sunset on February 23, US and Florida flags will remain at half-staff at the Pinellas and Pasco County Courthouses, and the State Capitol in Tallahassee.