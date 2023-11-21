Pinellas County Sheriff's Office makes special deliveries for Thanksgiving

Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies had some special deliveries on Tuesday.

Deputies delivered 54 Thanksgiving meals across the county to families in need. It’s the 20th year for the event, which is part of a partnership between PCSO's Community Policing Unit, the Indian Rocks Beach Rotary Club, Calvary Episcopal Church, and Publix.

The groups raise money to buy the meals. Publix also collected monetary donations, and some customers donated entire meals, employees said.

Volunteers from the groups prayed over the meals, then helped the deputies and other first responders load them into their vehicles.

"To be able to go out there and build that bond, that gap and give back to them, like I said before, some of them that don't like to be on camera and respectfully, we understand, but we want to be able to show that appreciation and give back to them," Deputy Alex Siem said.

"I look forward to it every year. I’ve been in this unit, like I said before, for seven years and I think it's the best part of what I do, and as a community policing … as a unit, we love it," Siem said.

Deputies in the Community Policing Unit identify families in need throughout the year and then deliver the meals to them on Tuesday. Some of those meals were donated to Beaming Hope Church in Largo.

"It's not just today or Thursday," Pastor Joseph Mitsch said. "It's every day throughout the year. We're always here to help people and, once again, partner with the Pinellas County deputy sheriffs. They're here to be on the right-hand side to help us. So, we're here all throughout the year. Thanksgiving is every day, being thankful for what you have."

"It’s a blessing to partner with them, and we really appreciate them," Mitsch said.

The meals include a fully cooked turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie, a loaf of bread, peanut butter, jelly, macaroni and cheese, snack cakes, iced tea and apple juice.

Calvary Episcopal Church's Holiday Meal Ministry is accepting donations for its food pantry, which is open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at the church. You can call 727-595-2374 if you’d like to donate.

Beaming Hope Church also has a food pantry and gives away groceries on Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and after the 10 a.m. service on Sunday. It is also accepting donations.

The local organizations do similar events for Christmas and Easter.