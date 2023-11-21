15-year-old from Miami arrested for making social media threats towards Pinellas Co. Sheriff's Office

A 15-year-old was arrested on Monday for making a social media threat towards the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

According to PCSO, detectives charged a 15-year-old from Miami with one count of False Report Concerning Planting a Bomb, Explosive, or Weapon of Mass Destruction.

An investigation began after the teenager sent a direct message to the PCSO Instagram account, saying "I sent a bomb to your police station."

Pinellas detectives, along with Miami Police Department detectives identified the 15-year-old as the suspect. The teen said he didn't think law enforcement would take the threat seriously.

In addition to this arrest, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested a 16-year-old last week after he posted similar threats on a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Instagram post. He was charged with three counts of Written or Electronic Threats to Conduct a Mass Shooting or Act of Terrorist and Unlawful Use of Two-Way Communication Device.

"The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office has zero tolerance for all threats made on social media. We are committed to the safety of all citizens and will investigate all threats to the fullest extent," PCSO wrote in a press release.