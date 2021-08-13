Pinellas deputies arrest man accused of tweeting threats against Walt Disney World

article

Deputies in Pinellas County arrested a man accused of tweeting dozens of threats, including some against Walt Disney World.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, detectives were notified by the Central Florida Intelligence Exchange about a number of threats made by a user on Twitter. Investigators soon determined the threats were written by 31-year-old Steven Jordan from Seminole.

Detectives said Jordan created a Twitter account on August 8, and wrote a total of 186 tweets within a three-hour period.

Two of the tweets were threats directed at Walt Disney World, stating, "@Disney or we will blow up all of your execs houses with C4" and "@Disney I will toss a hand grenade threw their loft window."

A number of other tweets were directed toward Activision Games in reference to their video games, with derogatory comments about the company's executives, as well as other current litigation issues, investigators said.

Twitter suspended Jordan's account the next day on August 9.

Detectives with the Pinellas sheriff's Threat Management Section worked with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to determine that Jordan was the owner of the Twitter account.

When investigators located Jordan and interviewed him, they said he admitted to writing the threatening tweets.

According to the sheriff's office, Jordan was previously convicted back in 2019 on the charge of a false report about planting a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction.

Detectives arrested Jordan and transported him to the Pinellas County Jail, where he is being held on $10,000 bond.