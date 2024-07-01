Pinellas deputies warn of scammer calling people pretending to be sheriff's office employee

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is warning of a phone scam in which the caller claims to be a lieutenant while demanding money.

PCSO says the caller blocks his phone number, identifies himself as "Lieutenant James Perry" and tells people they have outstanding warrants for missing a court date.

The scammer asks potential targets to call 656-650-1745, according to the sheriff's office.

PCSO says its employees will never ask for money over the phone, urging everyone to avoid giving out personal information and to report all suspicious activity.

Anyone who may be a victim is asked to call the sheriff's office at 727-582-6200.

