Pinellas deputy charged with domestic battery

A Pinellas County sheriff's deputy is facing charges after a fight with his girlfriend.

Deputy Jared Toro is charged with domestic battery and false imprisonment.

According to the sheriff's office, the deputy was arguing with his girlfriend when he pinned her against a wall and handcuffed her. They say he then forced her to sit on the floor and held her there for several minutes.

Deputy Toro has been reassigned to administrative duties pending the outcome of the investigation.