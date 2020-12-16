Pinellas deputy involved in South St. Pete crash

article

A deputy was involved in a crash along 22nd Avenue South in St. Pete, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred at the intersection of 22nd Ave. S. between 34th Street and Interstate 275 ramps. Officials have closed both directions of 22nd Ave. S. during the investigation. Two northbound lanes of 34th Street are also closed.

There is no word on whether there are injuries or how many vehicles were involved.

The view from SkyFOX shows front-end damage to two dark-colored vehicles. A front bumper was seen sitting along a sidewalk.

The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

