Pinellas detention deputy arrested for DUI had BAC of 0.158, police say

A Pinellas County detention deputy is off the job after a DUI arrest, officials said Monday morning.

Clearwater police arrested 24-year-old Brittany O’Leary Sunday before 7:30 p.m. They said she crashed her Jeep Wrangler in a retention pond near 26200 U.S. Highway 19.

Officers said they had to help remove her from her vehicle, which was almost completely submerged.

Officers said her blood alcohol level was 0.153 and 0.158, which is nearly twice the legal limit in Florida.

She had been with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office since 2017 as a detention deputy. Officials said she was immediately fired following the arrest.

O’Leary faces charges of DUI and careless driving.

