Pinellas extends COVID state of emergency as positivity rate increases

Pinellas County extended its state of emergency order as COVID-19 cases continue to spike, even as the county starts vaccinations in nursing homes Wednesday.

During a board of commissioners meeting Tuesday, county administrator Barry Burton said Pinellas hasn’t seen this level of COVID-19 cases since July. The seven-day average for test COVID positivity now stands at 7.3%.

Dr. Ulyee Choe, director of public health, says Pinellas hospitals are sending out a warning – they are concerned.

“They are starting to have some concerns about staffing if numbers continue to increase,” Dr. Cho told commissioners.

Wednesday, Pinellas will be one of the first two counties in the state to give out the vaccine. More than 10,000 doses are going to the health department to be distributed to nursing home patients and their employees.

